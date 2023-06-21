Tailored nutrition for mature and ageing cats

Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy ageing in cats.

Abyssinian adult standing in black and white on white background

Support Healthy Aging

Many cats begin to show physical signs of aging between 7 and 10 years of age. Aging often means decreased energy, difficulty walking, and loss of appetite. Older cats also have a greater chance of developing various medical conditions. Your vet may recommend a diet to help support healthy aging.  

Read more about ageing cats

Ageing cat lying down asleep on a cushion.

​How should I care for my ageing cat

Ageing cat standing indoors eating from a red bowl.

What older cats need from their diet

Ageing cat sitting down being examined by a vet.

​Common illnesses in older cats

Ageing cat lying down indoors on the carpet.

​End of life care for your cat

Ageing cat lying down outside.

How old age affects cats

