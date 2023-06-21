Cats tend to hide disease symptoms and can show few or no early signs of illness. If a medical condition goes unnoticed, treatment options may be limited or your cat may require expensive long-term care. That’s why your vet may prescribe ROYAL CANIN® Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare – litter granules for detection and on-going monitoring of blood in your cat’s urine.

Most urinary conditions tend to re-occur after one episode —in fact, approximately 50% of cats that experience one episode of feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) will have a recurrence.