Appetite Control Care

ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Adult is specifically designed to help control begging in adult cats. - Formulated with moderate fat* and energy content* to help your cat to stay fit - Also enriched in L-carnitine, known to be involved in fat metabolism DOES YOUR CAT OFTEN BEG FOR FOOD BETWEEN MEALS? When cats beg for food and have easy access to it, they have a tendency to gain weight, which can negatively impact their health. Nutrition can play a role in helping reduce the feeling of hunger and maintaining a healthy weight. Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with these dry and wet formulas.** *Compared to a high-quality maintenance food. **Royal Canin internal study