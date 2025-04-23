Appetite Control Care
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Adult is specifically designed to help control begging in adult cats. Formulated with moderate fat* and energy content* that helps your cat to stay fit. Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.** *Compared to a high-quality maintenance food. **Royal Canin internal study
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Adult is specifically designed to help control begging in adult cats. - Formulated with moderate fat* and energy content* to help your cat to stay fit - Also enriched in L-carnitine, known to be involved in fat metabolism DOES YOUR CAT OFTEN BEG FOR FOOD BETWEEN MEALS? When cats beg for food and have easy access to it, they have a tendency to gain weight, which can negatively impact their health. Nutrition can play a role in helping reduce the feeling of hunger and maintaining a healthy weight. Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with these dry and wet formulas.** *Compared to a high-quality maintenance food. **Royal Canin internal study
BENEFITS
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Feeding dry food only
|Cat Weight
|3 kg
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|4 kg
|50 g (5/8 cup)
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|5 kg
|61 g (6/8 cup)
|49 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|72 g (7/8 cup)
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|81 g (1 cup)
|65 g (6/8 cup)
|
Feeding mixed with 1 pouch of Appetite Control Care gravy
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|31 g (3/8 cup)
|21 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|42 g (4/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|39 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)