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Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care
Appetite Control Care

Appetite Control Care

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Adult is specifically designed to help control begging in adult cats. Formulated with moderate fat* and energy content* that helps your cat to stay fit. Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.** *Compared to a high-quality maintenance food. **Royal Canin internal study

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

3.5 kgkg 3.5

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Adult is specifically designed to help control begging in adult cats. - Formulated with moderate fat* and energy content* to help your cat to stay fit - Also enriched in L-carnitine, known to be involved in fat metabolism DOES YOUR CAT OFTEN BEG FOR FOOD BETWEEN MEALS? When cats beg for food and have easy access to it, they have a tendency to gain weight, which can negatively impact their health. Nutrition can play a role in helping reduce the feeling of hunger and maintaining a healthy weight. Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with these dry and wet formulas.** *Compared to a high-quality maintenance food. **Royal Canin internal study

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BENEFITS

URINARY HEALTH

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION