Oral Care
Dry food for Cat
Oral Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
Proven results
The exclusive use of Oral Care is effective after 28 days: up to 59%* reduction in tartar formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth.
Balanced formula
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Oral Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. Oral Care is a dual action formula: Mechanical: The shape and size of Oral Care has been specifically designed to promote a brushing effect that helps reduce plaque formation.
Reduce tartar formation
Does your cat have a tendency to tartar formation? Tartar build-up is the mineralization of dental plaque in contact with saliva, which can lead to sensitive gums. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health. Our diet: Enriched with an active anti-tartar agent that traps the calcium in the saliva to help prevent it from being deposited on the teeth in the form of tartar.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's Weight
|Ideal weight (g/day)
|Overweight (g/day)
|3 kg
|46 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|56 g
|45 g
|5 kg
|66 g
|53 g
|6 kg
|75 g
|60 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth.When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical. ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. This formula is also enriched with an 'active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation. ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation.