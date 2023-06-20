PRODUCT DETAILS

A cat's sensitive stomach and digestive tract can contribute to a large volume of poor quality faeces, which can be an indicator of poor digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that supports digestive health through specially tailored nutrients and a unique kibble design. The ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care formula contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P) to make digestion easier for your cat, which ultimately contributes to its overall good health. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care also contains a specific blend of prebiotics and fibres (including psyllium) to help support a balance in the intestinal flora and regulate intestinal transit. The amount of protein contained is very high and is of a high quality to help maintain internal muscle strength throughout your cat's body and keep stool consistent in quality, which also helps to regulate and reduce its toilet time. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care supports healthy digestion with ring-shaped kibble that naturally slows the eating and chewing process down, minimising the risk of indigestion. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care has achieved clinically proven results: the exclusive use of Digestive Care was effective after just 10 days - resulting in 49% less stool production thanks to substantially optimised nutrient consumption and digestion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is also available as wet food in either delicious gravy or a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

