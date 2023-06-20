Digestive Care Loaf

Wet Food For Cat

For adult cats to help support healthy digestion.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formula. *Royal Canin internal study

PRECISELY BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA

Helps support balanced intestinal flora and helps promote optimal stool quality.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025