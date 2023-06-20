PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. It contains high quality proteins, including specific amino acids, to maintain healthy hair growth and skin renewal.ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care includes an essential combination of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition. The formula also contains soya and borage oil (rich in gamma linolenic acids) as well as fish oil to help your cat maintain a healthy, glossy coat.Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been designed with a number of other key nutrients, such as B-vitamins, amino acids, zinc and copper. Together, these nourish your cat's skin and fur by supporting the skin's barrier function and maintaining optimal skin beauty as well as hair strength and density.The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been clinically proven to significantly increase coat shine after just 21 days of use.

