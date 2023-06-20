Hairball Care Jelly
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to help reduce hairball formation.
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 110 IU, Iron: 2 mg, Copper: 2.1 mg, Zinc: 7 mg, Manganese: 0.7 mg, Iodine: 0.27 mg - Technological additives Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2g.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding Wet Only
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|4 kg
|3 pouches
|5 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|6 kg
|4 pouches
|
Mix Feeding with Hairball Care Dry
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|26 g
|4 kg
|36 g
|5 kg
|45 g
|6 kg
|55 g