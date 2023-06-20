Indoor 7+

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats aged 7 or over living indoors.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of ageing, INDOOR 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients including green tea polyphenols, Vitamin C, EPA and DHA.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Renal health

Helps support renal health thanks to an adapted phosphorus level.

Stool odour reduction

Highly digestible protein helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.

