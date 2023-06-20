Indoor 7+
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats aged 7 or over living indoors.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing, INDOOR 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients including green tea polyphenols, Vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Renal health
Helps support renal health thanks to an adapted phosphorus level.
Stool odour reduction
Highly digestible protein helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|45 g (27 g + 1 pouch)
|36 g (18g + 1 pouch)
|4kg
|55 g (37 g + 1 pouch)
|44 g (26 g + 1 pouch)
|5kg
|65 g (46 g + 1 pouch)
|52 g (33 g + 1 pouch)
|6kg
|73 g (55 g + 1 pouch)
|59 g (40 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Indoor adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.