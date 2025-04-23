PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Adult in Jelly is formulated for adult cats over 12 months old. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. - Formulated to match the optimal nutritent profile instinctively preferred by adult cats - Carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability - Highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food, with a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to maintain general health and regular growth - Formulated with optimal fat content to help your cat maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system Also available in delicious gravy or as a tasty loaf to cater to each cat's individual preferences.
BENEFITS
MAINTAINS IDEAL WEIGHT
Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.
HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat's weight
|Wet pouches only per day
|Wet + dry food per day
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 23 g dry food
|4 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 33 g dry food
|5 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 43 g dry food
|6 kg
|3+1/2
|1 pouch + 52 g dry food