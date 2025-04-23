HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsInstinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly
Instinctive Chunks in Jelly

Instinctive Chunks in Jelly

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Adult in Jelly is formulated for adult cats over 12 months old.

Read more

Sizes available

1 x 85 gg 85 x 1

12 x 85 gg 85 x 12

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Adult in Jelly is formulated for adult cats over 12 months old. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. - Formulated to match the optimal nutritent profile instinctively preferred by adult cats - Carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability - Highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food, with a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to maintain general health and regular growth - Formulated with optimal fat content to help your cat maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system Also available in delicious gravy or as a tasty loaf to cater to each cat's individual preferences.

Read more

BENEFITS

MAINTAINS IDEAL WEIGHT

Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.

HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION