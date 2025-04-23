ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Adult in Jelly is formulated for adult cats over 12 months old. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. - Formulated to match the optimal nutritent profile instinctively preferred by adult cats - Carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability - Highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food, with a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to maintain general health and regular growth - Formulated with optimal fat content to help your cat maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system Also available in delicious gravy or as a tasty loaf to cater to each cat's individual preferences.