PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining the ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating. ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, helps you choose the perfect combination for your cat. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

