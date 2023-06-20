Light Weight Care Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help limit weight gain and support healthy weight maintenance. The specially adapted protein content in this formula helps to maintain your cat’s muscle mass to help keep them at a healthy weight. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is also enriched with L-carnitine – an amino acid involved in healthy fat metabolism.ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of participating cats achieved a healthier weight in just 8 weeks of being fed with the Light Weight Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available in jelly, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study

Read more