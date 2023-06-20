Maine Coon
Wet food for Cat
The Maine Coon wet formula is exclusively made to meet the specific needs of adult Maine Coon cats (over 15 months). The wet formula is an adapted texture, thin slices in gravy specifically for your Maine Coon.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Adapted texture
Thin slices in gravy. This wet diet is the perfect complement to the Maine Coon dry formula.
Bone and joint health
Enriched with specific targeted nutrients to help maintain and support healthy bones and joints.
Concentrated energy
High energy dense formula permits appropriate meal sizes for this large breed cat.
Healthy skin and coat
An exclusive combination of specific amino acids, vitamins and fatty acids help support healthy skin & coat.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Wet & dry food
|5 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|39 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 1/4 pouches
|47 g + 1 pouch
|7 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|55 g + 1 pouch
|8 kg
|4 pouches
|63 g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. Particular attention must be given to support the general health and condition of its joints. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (Omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain muscle and bone strength, as well as support healthy cardiac function. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy also contains a highly concentrated energy formula to provide your large cat with the energy levels it needs to complete its daily routines. The Maine Coon cat has a dense, semi-long coat with a fine, soft undercoat. The specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids contained in Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy will help maintain your cat's skin and coat health. To cater to each cat's preferences, Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.