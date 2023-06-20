Mother & Babycat

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

MOTHER AND BABYCAT'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first growth stage.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is specially adapted to meet your cat’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It’s also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing kittens aged up to 4 months.

