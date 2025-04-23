Persian Loaf

ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult is formulated for adult Persian cats over 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Adult Persian cat in mind. - Contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin barrier in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy - Formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability - Helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. Also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles to cater to each cat's individual preferences.