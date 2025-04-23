Persian Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult is formulated for adult Persian cats over 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Adult Persian cat in mind. - Contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin barrier in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy - Formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability - Helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. Also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles to cater to each cat's individual preferences.
BENEFITS
SPECIAL LONG HAIR
A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. A combination of nutrients to help support skin and coat health.
HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
Helps maintain digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat weight (kg)
|Pouch per day
|or 1 pouch and kibble
|3kg
|2
|19g
|4kg
|2 + 1/4
|29g
|5kg
|2 + 3/4
|37g