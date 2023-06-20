Ragdoll Adult

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old.

Healthy skin & coat

Contains a combination of specific nutrientsincluding essential amino acids, vitamins, Omega- 3and Omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and nourish the coat.

Cardiac health

Enriched with taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Bone & joint health

Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.

Special Ragdoll jaw

This specially design pyramid-shape kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Ragdoll cat. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of Ragdoll cats. It contains EPA, DHA and borage oil to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat and is also enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy heart function. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is fortified with specifically targeted nutrients, inlcuding glucosamine and chondroitin to help promote joint health and mobility and has an exclusively designed kibble shape, size and texture to suit the jaw and chewing style of Ragdoll cats.

