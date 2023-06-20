Ragdoll Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Healthy skin & coat
Contains a combination of specific nutrientsincluding essential amino acids, vitamins, Omega- 3and Omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and nourish the coat.
Cardiac health
Enriched with taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Bone & joint health
Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.
Special Ragdoll jaw
This specially design pyramid-shape kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy
|Low energy
|Moderate energy
|Moderate energy
|Dry only
|Mixed feeding
|Dry only
|Mixed feeding
|3kg - 4 kg
|34g - 44g
|12g - 20g + 1 pouch
|43g - 52g
|21g - 30g + 1 pouch
|5kg - 6kg
|49g - 56g
|27g - 34g + 1 pouch
|61g - 70g
|39g - 48g + 1 pouch
|7kg - 8kg
|62g - 68g
|40g - 46g + 1 pouch
|78g - 95g
|56g - 64g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Ragdoll cat. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of Ragdoll cats. It contains EPA, DHA and borage oil to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat and is also enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy heart function. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult is fortified with specifically targeted nutrients, inlcuding glucosamine and chondroitin to help promote joint health and mobility and has an exclusively designed kibble shape, size and texture to suit the jaw and chewing style of Ragdoll cats.