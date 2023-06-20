Siamese Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Siamese cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
Digestive health
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Uinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Special kibble
This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
Healthy glossy coat
The Siamese has a notable, very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
Lean muscular body
The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 kg
|33 g (12 g + 1 pouch)
|42 g (20 g + 1 pouch)
|4kg
|41 g (20 g + 1 pouch)
|51 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
|5kg
|48 g (27 g + 1 pouch)
|60 g (39 g + 1 pouch)
|6kg
|55 g (33 g + 1 pouch)
|69 g (47 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of Siamese cats like yours in mind. When you give your cat Adult Siamese food, you're ensuring that it receives all the nutritional support it requires. Suitable for adult Siamese cats over 12 months of age, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food has an increased level of protein (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) to help preserve your cat's long, slender and muscular body type. The specially designed, tube-shaped kibble is easy for your Siamese cat's long and narrow muzzle to grasp; it also encourages prolonged chewing to help support good oral hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food contains highly digestible protein and prebiotics to help support a balance of intestinal flora. The inclusion of a balanced level of minerals will further benefit your cat by helping to support healthy urinary function.