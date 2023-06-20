ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Adult Dry Cat Food

After your cat is neutered, its body goes through important changes, especially in terms of energy needs and metabolism. Neutering reduces your cat’s energy requirements, but its metabolism can no longer adjust on its own. That’s why it’s important to choose a diet that supports these changes and helps keep your cat healthy. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised is designed with a moderate fat content that, when fed in the right amounts, helps your cat maintain an ideal weight after neutering. The food also includes a balanced mix of minerals to support a healthy urinary system. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised is enriched with L-Carnitine, which helps convert fat into energy and supports your cat's metabolism. The higher protein content in the food also helps maintain healthy muscle mass. At ROYAL CANIN®, we are dedicated to providing nutrition that supports your cat’s needs. Every product undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure your cat receives the best, complete, and balanced diet. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 37 is also available as wet food in either delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. "