ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Adult 7+ Dry Cat Food

A complete and balanced diet is important for cats at every age, but neutered cats over 7 years old have specific nutritional needs to support their health. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is specially designed to meet the needs of neutered cats in their mature years. As cats age, they begin to experience the first signs of aging, and the right diet can help support these changes. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ includes key nutrients like Vitamin C, EPA, and DHA. This vitality complex supports overall health and helps maintain healthy body function. The food also contains a moderate level of fat to help your cat maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of excess weight gain. Be sure to follow the feeding guidelines on the packaging for the right portion sizes to keep your cat in optimal health. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ has a balanced level of phosphorus to support kidney health and is formulated to maintain a healthy urinary system. At ROYAL CANIN®, we are dedicated to providing nutrition that supports your cat’s needs. Every product undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure your cat receives the best, complete, and balanced diet.