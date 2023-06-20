ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Adult 7+ Dry Cat Food
Dry Food For Cat
A complete and balanced diet is important for cats at every age, but neutered cats over 7 years old have specific nutritional needs to support their health. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is specially designed to meet the needs of neutered cats in their mature years. To help your neutered, adult cat face the first signs of ageing, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, including: Vitamin C, EPA and DHA. This vitality complex is highly beneficial for your cat and helps to support healthy body function. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ contains a moderate level of fat. Adequate daily rations of this food helps your adult cat to limit excess weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ has a specially adapted phosphorus level - this helps to support your cat 's renal health. What 's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is also specifically formulated to help maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system.
Sizes available
1.5 kg
RENAL HEALTH
Helps support renal health thanks to an adapted phosphorus level.
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
A moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations help limit excess weight gain.
VITALITY COMPLEX
To help cats face the first signs of ageing, STERILISED 7+ is enriched with specific nutrients including Vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION FOR AN ADULT CAT
KIBBLE ONLY
CAT’S WEIGHT BODY CONDITION
(kg) IDEAL WEIGHT OVERWEIGHT
grams grams
3 46 37
4 56 45
5 66 53
6 75 60
KIBBLE AND 1 X POUCH ROYAL CANIN® STERILISED
CAT’S WEIGHT BODY CONDITION
(kg) IDEAL WEIGHT OVERWEIGHT
grams pouch grams pouch
3 30 1 20 1
4 40 1 29 1
5 50 1 36 1
6 59 1 44 1