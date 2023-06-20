ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Adult Gravy Wet Cat Food

"When cats are sterilised, their nutritional requirements change compared to cats that haven't been spayed or castrated. As a result of sterilisation, your cat will have lower energy needs and could be less active than before. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat and its lower levels of activity in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy helps to support and maintain a healthy weight; particularly when served in accurate daily rations. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats. This helps ensure that your cat will readily consume the nutrients that it needs to maintain good overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals that helps to support the health of your cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet."