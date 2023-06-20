Urinary Care
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help maintain urinary tract health
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
Urinary health
Does your cat have a risk of urinary issues? Urinary crystals can be found even in the urine of healthy cats. Depending on several factors including pH, urinary crystals can be transformed into stones. Nutrition can be an effective way to help reduce the risk of urinary crystal formation.
Urinary care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? URINARY CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
Proven results
The exclusive use of Urinary Care is effective after 10 days: 2x* reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.
Encourage hydration
Higher daily water intake results in an increased urine volume and dilution which support urinary tract health in cats.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3kg
|45g
|36g
|4kg
|55g
|44g
|5kg
|65g
|52g
|6kg
|74g
|59g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Urinary Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment that is less favourablefor the formation of urinary stones.