ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL is a veterinary exclusive dry cat food, specially designed to support your adult cat’s dental health. A complete and balanced diet with added nutrition to help keep your cat happy and healthy. - Helps to reduce tartar build-up on your cat’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva - The kibble size and shape also encourage chewing for a mechanical tooth-brushing effect, helping to reduce tartar - Awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) “Helps Control Plaque” seal of approval - Contains psyllium and a blend of dietary fibres to help manage hairballs, as well as highly digestible proteins, fish oil and prebiotics for optimal digestive health - The exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder