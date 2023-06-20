Dental
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities
1.5kg
3kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PLAQUE CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
VOHC PLAQUE
Helps control plaque.
COMPOSITION: Wheat gluten**, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, maize flour, beet pulp, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), soya oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides), marigold meal (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg):Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron: 45 mg, Iodine: 4.5 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 58 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 29.0%, Fat content: 15.0%, Crude fibres: 5.4%, Calcium: 0.85%, Phosphorus: 0.65%, Sodium: 0.65%, Potassium: 0.65%, Chloride: 1.13%, Magnesium: 0.07%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODRY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|41
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|48
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|61
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|67
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|45
|5/8
|4.5
|73
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|49
|5/8
|5
|78
|1
|65
|7/8
|52
|5/8
|5.5
|84
|1
|70
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|6
|89
|1+1/8
|75
|1
|60
|6/8
|6.5
|95
|1+2/8
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|7
|100
|1+2/8
|83
|1
|66
|7/8
|7.5
|105
|1+3/8
|87
|1+1/8
|70
|7/8
|8
|110
|1+3/8
|91
|1+1/8
|73
|7/8
|8.5
|114
|1+4/8
|95
|1+2/8
|76
|1
|9
|119
|1+4/8
|99
|1+2/8
|79
|1
|9.5
|124
|1+5/8
|103
|1+2/8
|83
|1
|10
|128
|1+5/8
|107
|1+3/8
|86
|1+1/8