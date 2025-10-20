Dental
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL Adult is specially designed to support your adult cat’s dental health. It helps to reduce tartar build-up on your cat’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva. The kibble size and shape also encourage chewing for a mechanical tooth-brushing effect, helping to reduce tartar.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL is a veterinary exclusive dry cat food, specially designed to support your adult cat’s dental health. A complete and balanced diet with added nutrition to help keep your cat happy and healthy. - Helps to reduce tartar build-up on your cat’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva - The kibble size and shape also encourage chewing for a mechanical tooth-brushing effect, helping to reduce tartar - Awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) “Helps Control Plaque” seal of approval - Contains psyllium and a blend of dietary fibres to help manage hairballs, as well as highly digestible proteins, fish oil and prebiotics for optimal digestive health - The exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder
BENEFITS
PLAQUE CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
VOHC PLAQUE
Helps control plaque.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|BODRY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|41
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|48
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|61
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|67
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|45
|5/8
|4.5
|73
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|49
|5/8
|5
|78
|1
|65
|7/8
|52
|5/8
|5.5
|84
|1
|70
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|6
|89
|1+1/8
|75
|1
|60
|6/8
|6.5
|95
|1+2/8
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|7
|100
|1+2/8
|83
|1
|66
|7/8
|7.5
|105
|1+3/8
|87
|1+1/8
|70
|7/8
|8
|110
|1+3/8
|91
|1+1/8
|73
|7/8
|8.5
|114
|1+4/8
|95
|1+2/8
|76
|1
|9
|119
|1+4/8
|99
|1+2/8
|79
|1
|9.5
|124
|1+5/8
|103
|1+2/8
|83
|1
|10
|128
|1+5/8
|107
|1+3/8
|86
|1+1/8