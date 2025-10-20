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Dental

Dental

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL Adult is specially designed to support your adult cat’s dental health. It helps to reduce tartar build-up on your cat’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva. The kibble size and shape also encourage chewing for a mechanical tooth-brushing effect, helping to reduce tartar.

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Sizes available

1.5 kgkg 1.5

3 kgkg 3

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL is a veterinary exclusive dry cat food, specially designed to support your adult cat’s dental health. A complete and balanced diet with added nutrition to help keep your cat happy and healthy. - Helps to reduce tartar build-up on your cat’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva - The kibble size and shape also encourage chewing for a mechanical tooth-brushing effect, helping to reduce tartar - Awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) “Helps Control Plaque” seal of approval - Contains psyllium and a blend of dietary fibres to help manage hairballs, as well as highly digestible proteins, fish oil and prebiotics for optimal digestive health - The exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder

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BENEFITS

PLAQUE CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

VOHC PLAQUE

Helps control plaque.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION