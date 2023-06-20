Gastrointestinal Pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Historically, most cases of gastrointestinal disease were treated with a minimum of 24-48 hours of gastrointestinal rest. However, research has shown that lack of food causes detrimental effects to the intestinal villi. Appropriate nutritional support can have a profound effect on the short-term recovery and longer-term disease management of patients. Recommended in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

Read more