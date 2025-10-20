Gastrointestinal Pouch

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. - Highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion - High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formulated with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome This diet is also formulated to help promote a healthy urinary environment. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy up to 12 weeks.