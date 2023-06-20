Gastrointestinal Pouch

Gastrointestinal Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Historically, most cases of gastrointestinal disease were treated with a minimum of 24-48 hours of gastrointestinal rest. However, research has shown that lack of food causes detrimental effects to the intestinal villi. Appropriate nutritional support can have a profound effect on the short-term recovery and longer-term disease management of patients. Recommended in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025