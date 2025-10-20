HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsGastrointestinal Pouch
Gastrointestinal Pouch
Gastrointestinal Pouch

Gastrointestinal Pouch

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support a cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities.

Read more

Sizes available

1 x 85 gg 85 x 1

12 x 85 gg 85 x 12

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Vet

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. - Highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion - High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formulated with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome This diet is also formulated to help promote a healthy urinary environment. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy up to 12 weeks.

Read more
product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION