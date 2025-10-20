Gastrointestinal Pouch
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support a cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. - Highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion - High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formulated with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome This diet is also formulated to help promote a healthy urinary environment. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL Thin Slices in Gravy up to 12 weeks.
BENEFITS
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
High energy
High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|2
|150
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2,5
|175
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3,5
|220
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4,5
|265
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5
|285
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5,5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6,5
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7
|360
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7,5
|380
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8,5
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|9
|430
|5
|360
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9,5
|445
|5
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|10
|465
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2