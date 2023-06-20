PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is a precisely formulated high fibre diet for cats to help eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. It contains Royal Canin's Hairball Complex which is enriched with psyllium that enables your cat to eliminate a build up of hairballs in a natural way. It also contains a specially selected choice of nutrients which help to maintain the natural barrier of the cat's skin. Recommended for cases of: Recurrent hairball formation, conditions requiring increased fibre content. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation, obstructive megacolon. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

