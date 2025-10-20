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Mature Consult Pouch
Mature Consult Pouch

Mature Consult Pouch

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT is specially formulated to support your cat’s unique nutritional needs as they age into mature adulthood.

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Sizes available

1 x 85 gg 85 x 1

12 x 85 gg 85 x 12

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT is specially formulated to help support your cat’s unique nutritional needs as they mature. - Complete and balanced formula includes an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality and moderate phosphorus levels to support kidney health - Includes an antioxidant complex to support cats with early signs of ageing - Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats Plus, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder.

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BENEFITS

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION