ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet, growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

