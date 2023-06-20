Satiety Weight Management
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fibre level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
S/O index
This product creates an unfavourable environment for the creation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths in the urine.
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance
|-
|(g)
|(g)
|(g)
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet, growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.