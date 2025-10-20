Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch

ROYAL CANIN® SENSITIVITY CONTROL is a veterinary exclusive highly palatable, highly digestible, complete, and balanced diet. It's formulated with chicken and rice, to help cats with food sensitivities or who require long-term support for skin issues. - Prebiotics and a highly digestible formula helps support digestive health - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat and healthy digestive system - Formulated with optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids to help support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health. Additionally, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your cat when recommended by a veterinary professional.