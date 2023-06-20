Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected Proteins

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: - diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

