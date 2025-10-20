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Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch
Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch

Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® SENSITIVITY CONTROL is a highly palatable, highly digestible, complete, and balanced diet formulated to help cats with food sensitivities or who require long-term support for skin issues.

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Sizes available

1 x 85 gg 85 x 1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® SENSITIVITY CONTROL is a veterinary exclusive highly palatable, highly digestible, complete, and balanced diet. It's formulated with chicken and rice, to help cats with food sensitivities or who require long-term support for skin issues. - Prebiotics and a highly digestible formula helps support digestive health - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat and healthy digestive system - Formulated with optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids to help support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health. Additionally, the exclusive S/O index aids urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your cat when recommended by a veterinary professional.

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BENEFITS

Selected Proteins

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION