Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected Proteins
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.
Digestive Health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|CAT’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2
|150
|2
|125
|1 +1/2
|100
|1
|2.5
|175
|2
|145
|1 +1/2
|115
|1 +1/2
|3
|195
|2 +1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1 +1/2
|3.5
|220
|2 +1/2
|185
|2
|145
|1 +1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2 +1/2
|160
|2
|4.5
|265
|3
|220
|2 +1/2
|175
|2
|5
|285
|3 +1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5.5
|305
|3 +1/2
|255
|3
|200
|2 +1/2
|6
|325
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2 +1/2
|6.5
|340
|4
|285
|3 +1/2
|230
|2 +1/2
|7
|360
|4
|300
|3 +1/2
|240
|3
|7.5
|380
|4 +1/2
|315
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4 +1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8.5
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|9
|430
|5
|360
|4
|285
|3 +1/2
|9.5
|450
|5 +1/2
|375
|4 +1/2
|300
|3 +1/2
|10
|465
|5 +1/2
|390
|4 +1/2
|310
|3 +1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: - diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.