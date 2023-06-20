Skin & Coat

Ingredients

COMPOSITION Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish, and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 320 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.2 mg, Manganese: 2.6 mg, Zinc: 26 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.