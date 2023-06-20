Urinary S/O Pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. Recommended in cases of (indications): Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence, Feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC). Not recommended for (contraindications): Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. In older cats, it is recommended renal function be checked before Urinary S/O is prescribed. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

