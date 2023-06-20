Urinary S/O
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
'At Royal Canin, we believe that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the heath and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in order to address specific pet conditions. Ask and follow your veterinarian''s nutritional recommendation.'
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease. Recommended for (indications): Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence. Not recommended for (contraindications): Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. In older cats and dogs, it is recommended renal function be checked before Urinary S/O is prescribed. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.