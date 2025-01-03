Our guide to indoor and house cats

It would be easy to think that the life of an indoor cat is limited. However, while they may not have contact with people or other animals outside, that doesn’t stop them from meeting your friends and their pets! It also allows for a very special relationship between pet and pet owner. If you are thinking of getting a cat and helping ensure they thrive indoors, there are things to consider.

You will be their main person, so it’s ideal if you spend a lot of time at home. Indoor and house cats definitely need someone who can provide the required level of companionship to keep them content. One advantage of life with a house cat or cats is that they are not exposed to outside danger. For example, busy roads can lead to accidents or injury. Interaction with other cats can increase their risk of catching diseases. One of the biggest challenges to overcome when caring for your indoor cat is promoting keeping on top of their physical activity and preventing boredom.

Your future feline deserves to lead a fulfilling life! Here are some indoor cat tips to ensure that they can live an active and healthy life with you.