The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.

All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that combine elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the fickle Belgian weather.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)