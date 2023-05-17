Belgian Shepherd Dog

Lightning fast? Certainly when in motion, they are able to suddenly change direction at full speed. Given their exuberance and desire to guard and protect, they have a clear inclination to move in circles.
Belgian Shepherd adult black and white

About the Belgian Shepherd Dog

The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.

All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that combine elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the fickle Belgian weather.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Belgium

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Alert / Lively / Protective / Determined / Enthusiastic / Confident / Loving / Calm

Key facts

  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Requires outdoor space

Like & share this page