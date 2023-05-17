Belgian Shepherd Dog
Lightning fast? Certainly when in motion, they are able to suddenly change direction at full speed. Given their exuberance and desire to guard and protect, they have a clear inclination to move in circles.
About the Belgian Shepherd Dog
The name Belgian Shepherd Dog is used to describe four distinct varieties – the long-haired Groenendael and Tervueren, the short-haired Malinois and the rough-haired Laekenois.
All four are well-balanced, medium-sized animals that combine elegance and power, with lean, strong muscles. They are hardy animals that are used to living outdoors and built to withstand the fickle Belgian weather.
Breed specifics
Country: Belgium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Lively / Protective / Determined / Enthusiastic / Confident / Loving / Calm
Key facts
