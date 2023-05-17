Auvergne Pointer
Auvergne Pointer have a very particular coat, especially on the head, which is black, preferably with a white blaze from the skull to the sides of the muzzle.
About the Auvergne Pointer
This gentle, very affectionate breed is intelligent and docile, which makes it a wonderful family dog. As pointers, Auvergne Pointers have a very strong nose.
Their natural qualities should be developed during training.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Gentle / Loving / Intelligent / Obedient / Resilient
Key facts
- Makes a great family dog
- Patient with children and other animals
- Requires minimal grooming
