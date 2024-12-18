Nowadays, most Broholmers are companion and guard dogs. Their physique and behaviour are essential breed characteristics. Calm, well-balanced and friendly, but always alert, Broholmers must be self-assured dogs.

When the dog is attentive or excited, the head is carried higher and the tail is raised above horizontal. As a type this breed has been known since the Middle Ages, when it was used for hunting (stag hunting). Later on it was used mainly as a guard dog for large farms and manors. Broholmers are still scarce and, uniquely, the breed club monitors all adults and every puppy born in Denmark.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)