Broholmer

This Danish breed almost disappeared and it was only in the mid-1970’s that the country’s breeders began working on developing a viable breeding population.

About the Broholmer

Nowadays, most Broholmers are companion and guard dogs. Their physique and behaviour are essential breed characteristics. Calm, well-balanced and friendly, but always alert, Broholmers must be self-assured dogs.

When the dog is attentive or excited, the head is carried higher and the tail is raised above horizontal. As a type this breed has been known since the Middle Ages, when it was used for hunting (stag hunting). Later on it was used mainly as a guard dog for large farms and manors. Broholmers are still scarce and, uniquely, the breed club monitors all adults and every puppy born in Denmark.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Denmark

Size category: Very large

Avg life expectancy: 7-12 years

Calm / Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Makes a great watchdog
  • Requires outdoor space
