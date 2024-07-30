Burgos Pointing Dog

Also known as Spanish Pointers, these well balanced, calm dogs have an excellent character blending gentleness and intelligence, conveyed in a very noble expression.

About the Perdiguero de Burgos

Spanish Pointers are good-sized short-haired dogs with well developed head, hanging ears, compact torso and solid legs. Almost square in build, they need to be well proportioned and harmonious when standing and moving.

The Burgos Pointing Dog is a hardy breed that can work on any type of terrain, hunting any type of game. Spanish Pointers are obedient, solid and, above all, endowed with a keen sense of smell and excellent hunting skills, thanks to their calm and assurance on the trail, and their impeccable pointing and retrieving.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Spain

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years

Gentle / Quiet / Resilient / Hard-working / Obedient / Even-tempered / Intelligent

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Learn more

Like & share this page