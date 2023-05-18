Dutch Smoushond

Although the origin of the breed is uncertain it is generally believed that the yellow Schnauzer was one of the original dogs in the creation of the breed. A dog dealer in Amsterdam sold these dogs as “Gentleman’s stable dogs” to visitors of the Amsterdam commodity exchange. Soon the name changed into “Smous” i.e. rough bearded.

Dutch Smoushonds are affectionate, cheerful and very comfortable with themselves. Neither overanxious nor hyperactive, dogs of this breed are very good family dogs that are not inclined to yap or wander away on their own.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)