Calm, energetic and friendly, never aggressive, Finnish Hounds are medium-sized dogs with a tricolour coat. These canines are powerful but never heavily built.

The Finnish Hound was recognised after the establishment of the national kennel club in 1889. The first standard was published in 1932, and clubs throughout the country worked to develop the breed. Crossbreeding at the start of last century helped produce the present-day breed.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)