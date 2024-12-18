French White and Orange Hound
About the French White and Orange Hound
Like all dogs bred to hunt in a pack, the French White and Orange Hound is easy to live with, although it will want to assert itself in relations with other dogs.
This French hound with a hardy appearance is thought by some to be related to another rare Gallic breed, the Billy, which is said to have been used in the breeding programme.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Independent / Lively
Key facts
