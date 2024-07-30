German Hunting Terrier
After World War I, a number of hunters resigned from the large Fox Terrier Club to devote themselves to breeding a black and tan hunting dog specialised in hunting underground, the German Hunting Terrier.
About the German Hunting Terrier
German Hunting Terriers are perfect working terriers. Still essentially bred by hunters, these versatile dogs are especially suited to hunting underground and as flushing dogs.
They are brave, diligent and tenacious, full of life and reliable. Compact and well proportioned, German Hunting Terrier's are sociable and obedient animals that are neither aggressive nor fearful.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
- Country: Germany
- Size category: Small
- Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Assertive / Determined / Loyal / Loving
Key facts
