Grand Griffon Vendeen
This fine-nosed breed also possesses a beautiful, distinctive voice. When tracking, Grand Griffon Vendeens will not shy from brambles, but they do need to work in a large area.
About the Grand Griffon Vendeen
Grand Griffon Vendeens are scenthounds employed by hunters to chase large game, deer, roebuck, wild boar and foxes, typically in a pack or on their own.
Docile but wilful and enthusiastic, they do need some firm handling.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Calm / Determined
Key facts
