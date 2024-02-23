In France, the Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound is highly rated as a perfect cross. These solid hounds, more French than English, possess a certain distinction, expressing various degrees of their foxhound origins.

Regarded as the most robust of the pack hounds, Tricolours have been popular with hunters for decades, due in part to the strength, stamina and hardiness of their English ancestors. Since its official recognition in 1978, the breed has been a regular in the hunting pack.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)