Great Anglo-French White and Orange Hound

The rarest of the Anglo-French breeds with an intermediate type, not truly a foxhound, not truly a Francas, but a charming mix of both.

Great anglo-french white and orange hound adult black and white

About the Great Anglo-French White and Orange Hound

Of the three Anglo-French breeds, White and Oranges are certainly the least well known and the least numerous. Morphologically, they have nothing to covet in their cousins, differing in terms of colour and type.

A cross between the Français Blanc et Orange with the English Foxhound, Great Anglo-French White and Oranges have a lot of British blood streaming through their veins. The shorter head of these fairly strong, powerful dogs is more English than the Tricolour.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12–13 years
Hard-working

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Patient with children and other animals
  • Requires outdoor space
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more
Content Block With Text And Image 2

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page