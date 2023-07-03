Great Anglo-French White and Orange Hound
The rarest of the Anglo-French breeds with an intermediate type, not truly a foxhound, not truly a Francas, but a charming mix of both.
About the Great Anglo-French White and Orange Hound
Of the three Anglo-French breeds, White and Oranges are certainly the least well known and the least numerous. Morphologically, they have nothing to covet in their cousins, differing in terms of colour and type.
A cross between the Français Blanc et Orange with the English Foxhound, Great Anglo-French White and Oranges have a lot of British blood streaming through their veins. The shorter head of these fairly strong, powerful dogs is more English than the Tricolour.
Breed specifics
- Country: France
- Size category: Large
- Avg life expectancy: 12–13 years
Hard-working
Key facts
