All you need to know about the breed



Loyal, affectionate and placid Neapolitan Mastiffs – “Neos” to their friends – make a wonderful addition to any family. Well … any family that has space for these outsize dogs to spread out their huge limbs and that doesn’t mind a bit (okay, a lot) of drool on the soft furnishings.

That drooling may be the only real downside to owning one of these majestic dogs, which hail from southern Italy and are instantly recognisable, with their extravagantly wrinkly appearance and distinctive lumbering gait.

Despite their huge size, Neapolitan Mastiffs do not need a huge amount of exercise – as long as they have regular walks or a garden or yard to patrol, they are content to loll around inside, staying close to their human families.

Although fans of the Neapolitan Mastiff know that once trained, they are big softies, to the uninitiated their sheer size means they can look quite intimidating – that has led to the breed carving out quite the niche as guard dogs, a role they are well-suited to, with their reputation for being loyal to their own humans but wary of strangers.