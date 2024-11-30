Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
About the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
These dogs have been used over medium-sized areas, especially when hunting rabbits, although other game are just as vulnerable.
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeens are brave and enthusiastic hunters that love to work in the bramble and scrub. They have the character of a docile little dog, but are always willing and passionate.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Enthusiastic / Calm / Determined
Key facts
- Needs a lot of exercise
- Makes a great family dog
