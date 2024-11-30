Puli

Used in their native country as herding dogs, Pulis have now made a name for themselves as loving, devoted companions.
Puli adult black and white

About the Puli

Pulis are distinctive-looking dogs, covered in a dense, thick corded coat which helped them withstand the harsh weather brought on by Hungarian winters.

Bred to interact closely with humans, Pulis are faithful, sociable dogs who learn quickly. Their friendly nature means they settle well into homes with children and other pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Hungary

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years

Lively / Friendly / Loving / Alert

Key facts

  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Enjoys training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page