Saarloos Wolfhond
Half dog half wolf, the Saarloos Wolfhond is an astonishing, relatively recent creation that has made its mark on a world where “successful” crossings between wolves and dogs are uncommon.
About the Saarloos Wolfhond
Saarloos Wolfhond is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.
Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfhond will only follow its own free will. That said, it is devoted to its owner and very reliable. Around strangers, this breed is reserved and rather suspicious.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal
Key facts
- Needs moderate training
- Requires outdoor space
- Needs an experienced owner
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page