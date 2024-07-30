Saarloos Wolfhond

Half dog half wolf, the Saarloos Wolfhond is an astonishing, relatively recent creation that has made its mark on a world where “successful” crossings between wolves and dogs are uncommon.
Saarloos Wolfhond adult black and white

About the Saarloos Wolfhond

Saarloos Wolfhond  is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.

Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfhond  will only follow its own free will. That said, it is devoted to its owner and very reliable. Around strangers, this breed is reserved and rather suspicious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal

Key facts

  • Needs moderate training
  • Requires outdoor space
  • Needs an experienced owner
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page