Reduce the risk of separation anxiety in dogs after lockdown

How to help a dog with separation anxiety

The first step – speak to your vet

If you suspect your dog has separation anxiety, it’s important to tackle it. Not only is it impractical for you to stay at home continually, but it’s also really tough on your dog to suffer in this way.

Also, the signs you’re attributing to separation anxiety may actually be caused by a medical condition. So the first step if you think your dog has separation anxiety is to make an appointment to see your vet.

What to take with you to the vet

Take a list of the kinds of behaviour you’ve noticed that make you think your dog has separation anxiety with details of when this behaviour tends to happen. It will be also useful for your vet if you can take some video footage of the kinds of behaviour your dog’s been showing.

Your vet is likely to ask questions such as:

How long have you owned your dog?

Who is usually in your house and when?

Are the behaviours related to one person leaving or when your dog is totally alone?

Has your routine changed and, if so, how?

Have there been other changes such as you moving house?

Has there been an absence in your home recently?

Do you have other pets?

Is your dog from a rescue shelter?

The answers to these questions will help your vet determine whether your dog has separation anxiety or if something else is the problem.

Separation anxiety training for dogs

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to separation anxiety. So let’s look at some of the things you can do now to prepare your dog for when you’re leaving the house more often and for longer periods of time. These approaches may also help if your dog’s already showing signs of separation anxiety.

Create a consistent, predictable routine

If you’re in lockdown or working from home more than usual, it’s tempting to enjoy lots of time with your dog. But establishing a routine that more closely resembles pre-lockdown life, or what your routine is likely to be when restrictions relax, is more beneficial for your dog. A consistent routine enables your dog to predict what will happen next and goes a long way to reducing their stress levels.

Start spending more time apart

The routine you create should include some time for your dog away from you and anyone else in your household. This could be in a different part of the garden, behind a pet gate in a separate room or by leaving them at home when you go out for a short while. It’s important to make sure your dog has everything they need to feel comfortable while you’re away though.