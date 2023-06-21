Gastrointestinal health issues in dogs 

Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition for dogs with digestive health needs.

Get them back to their best

Accidents in the house? Digestive issues can leave your dog miserable.

But, when your dog is dealing with digestive upset, homemade diets, including chicken and rice, may not have the nutrients to help get your dog on the road to recovery. That’s why your veterinarian might recommend a gastrointestinal diet packed with nutrients to help support your dog’s digestive health.  

