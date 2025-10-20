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Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk
Babydog Milk

Babydog Milk

Milk replacer for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Babydog Milk is milk replacer formulated for puppies aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning.

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Sizes available

1 x 400 gg 400 x 1

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Babydog Milk is milk replacer formulated for puppies aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babydog Milk is as close as possible to the mother's milk. The puppy’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the puppy’s brain development - Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babydog Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula

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BENEFITS

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA to support puppy's brain development

IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH

Supports the development of healthy immune system

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health

EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

The BABYDOG MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION