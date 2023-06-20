Babydog Milk
Powder food for Dog
Milk replacer for puppies - Formulated with key nutrients found in mother’s milk. 0-2 months - From birth to weaning
Sizes available
1 x 400g
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA to support puppy's brain development
IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH
Supports the development of healthy immune system
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYDOG MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer.
TARGET ADULT WEIGHT
AGE IN WEEKS PER 24H MINI MEDIUM MAXI GIANT
0kg-10kg 11kg-25kg 26kg-44kg >45kg
1 x 8 3-10ml 5-20ml 10-25ml 15-35ml
2 x 5 10-30ml 15-50ml 30-70ml 40-80ml
3 x 4 20-50ml 35-90ml 60-120ml 85-125ml
4 x 4 25-60ml 45-125ml 90-170ml 120-190ml
5-8: Weaning: use milk to help transition to puppy food