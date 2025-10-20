ROYAL CANIN® Babydog Milk is milk replacer formulated for puppies aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babydog Milk is as close as possible to the mother's milk. The puppy’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the puppy’s brain development - Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babydog Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula