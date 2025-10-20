PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Babydog Milk is milk replacer formulated for puppies aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babydog Milk is as close as possible to the mother's milk. The puppy’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the puppy’s brain development - Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babydog Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula
BENEFITS
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA to support puppy's brain development
IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH
Supports the development of healthy immune system
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYDOG MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
TARGET ADULT WEIGHT
AGE IN WEEKS PER 24H MINI MEDIUM MAXI GIANT
0kg-10kg 11kg-25kg 26kg-44kg >45kg
1 x 8 3-10ml 5-20ml 10-25ml 15-35ml
2 x 5 10-30ml 15-50ml 30-70ml 40-80ml
3 x 4 20-50ml 35-90ml 60-120ml 85-125ml
4 x 4 25-60ml 45-125ml 90-170ml 120-190ml
5-8: Weaning: use milk to help transition to puppy food