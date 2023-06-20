Babydog Milk

Babydog Milk

Powder food for Dog

Milk replacer for puppies - Formulated with key nutrients found in mother’s milk. 0-2 months - From birth to weaning

Sizes available

1 x 400g

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA to support puppy's brain development

IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH

Supports the development of healthy immune system

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health

EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

The BABYDOG MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer.

