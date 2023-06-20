PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Beagle Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Beagle. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of adult Beagles. It contains an adapted calorie content to help prevent excess weight gain and is enriched with nutrients, including EPA & DHA, to support healthy bones and joints. Royal Canin Beagle Adult has an exclusive kibble shape, size and texture to encourage chewing, which slows the rate of chewing to reduce digestive problems and promote feelings of fullness after eating.

